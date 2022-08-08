Brancatelli dijo que no hubo censura contra Viviana Canosa y discutió con sus compañeros

El ultra K sostuvo que Canosa “aprovechó” la situación para “victimizarse”.

Jorge Rial le dedicó gran parte de su programa por C5N a la polémica en torno a la salida de Viviana Canosa de A24. El conducto de Argenzuela reconstruyó junto a sus panelistas cómo fue la interna que desencadenó la renuncia de la conductora. Contaron que luego del escándalo, Canosa se fue a comer junto a sus compañeros de trabajo.

Todos los panelistas de Rial coincidieron que hubo censura. Y se encargaron de decirlo al aire, uno por uno. Pero cuando le tocó el turno a Brancatelli se desmarcó del resto. “No hubo censura, muchas veces me dijeron que no podía preguntar o que no se podía meterse con determinada persona. Saquemosnos la caretas chicos, son empresas privadas“, lanzó el ultra K.

Paulo Kablan y Mariana Brey le contestaron y terminó discutiendo con los dos. “Estás equivocado, pero igual te quiero”, lo frenó Kablan para intentar distender.

Brancatelli también sostuvo que Canosa “aprovechó” la situación para “victimizarse” y en un futuro cercano lanzarse a la política.

De hecho, Rial contó que Canosa no tiene muchos destinos posibles en los medios. Puntualmente, mencionó el caso de LN+, donde, según dijo, no tendría espacio. 

El fin de semana, Brancatelli ya había sentado su postura sobre Canosa. “Ya firmó Canosa con @lanacionmas ?“, se preguntó de manera irónica.