Brancatelli lanzó sus quejas por una Mar del Plata vip

El periodista k ve la intención del intendente del PRO de desvirtuar las ofertas al público turista que suele ser de sectores populares.

Una nueva polémica introdujo el periodista k, Diego Brancatelli. Ahora, enfocó críticas a las políticas de turismo del gobierno de Guillermo Montenegro. Entiende que desde las áreas de esa administración quieren ir transformando a Mar del Plata como un lugar glamoroso, distante de la Mar del del Pueblo.

Posteó distintos artículos periodísticos que hablan de nuevos balnearios y espacios gastronómicos para sectores VIP.

Dejen de querer hacer de Mar del Plata la Punta del Este Argentina… La Feliz es y será la Playa del Pueblo, donde van los trabajadores y los sectores más populares de todo el país!!”, escribió.

Montenegro contestó cortito: “tenemos ofertas para todos los sectores”.