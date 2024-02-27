Brancatelli le pidió perdón a Yanina Latorre luego de tirarse carpetazos

Se acusaron mutuamente de supuestas infidelidades.

Diego Brancatelli y Yanina Latorre reeditaron una pelea que lleva años. Todo comenzó por redes, como suele ocurrir. El periodista publicó un tuit apuntando a un supuesto episodio viejo relacionado con la vida privada de la panelista y conductora.

Yanina subió la apuesta y le contestó dando a entender que Brancatelli tuvo alguna relación con la hermana de Victoria Vanucci. “Que no me busque la lengua … hubo un episodio que no llegó a dormir, la mujer hizo una denuncia en la Policía y lo terminaron encontrando”, dijo después en su programa de radio.

Cuando el tema comenzaba a escalar, Brancatelli paró la pelota y salió a pedir disculpas. “También quiero pedirles sinceras DISCULPAS tanto a @HoracioCabak como a @yanilatorre Es de buena persona reconocer q uno estuvo mal. Yo no soy esto. Con la vida privada de las personas NO. Nunca me metí (hasta ahora ) y siempre repudié q eso suceda. Así tiene q seguir siendo”, dijo en un hilo de Twitter.