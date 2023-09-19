Brandoni fue con furia contra Darín, dos ex cuñados enfrentados por la Grieta

El actor radical no le perdona que haya protagonizado el film 1985. Cree que esa película fue mezquina con al figura de Alfonsín.

Luis Bandoni se olvidó de las épocas en las que era compinche de Darín ,en esa inolvidable tira : Mi Cuñado. Como pasa a veces con los cuñados de la vida real , todo terminó para el diablo. Pasó el kirchnerismo , la Grieta , en definitiva la división entre argentinos y ellos quedaron entrampados. Como quienes no se ponen de acuerdo con un mínimo respeto a la figura del Papa argentino o en la importancia de una película que hable del contrato social democrático que fue el Juicio a las Juntas. Miles de pibes jóvenes que pasaron por las salas a ver  1985 tuvieron la posibilidad de reflexionar sobre uno de los episodios más horrendos de la historia argentina : los desaparecidos y la represión ilegal , pero está vez lejos de los clásicos del cine nacional de bajada de línea o clima lacrimógeno.

“¿Cómo hiciste esa canallada?” , se pregunta Beto sin encontrar respuesta del otro lado del mostrador, por el momento . Darín estará, como aquel personaje de la ferretería, contando clavos. Brandoni , viejo militante radical y cuidador de la figura de Raúl Ricardo , está convencido que “1985” fue una ofensa para la figura del partero de la democracia , ya que no dedica el tiempo necesario en ponderar el rol que tuvo, el ex mandatario,  en enjuiciar a los genocidas.

El tiempo de revancha se acumula desde aquel cuadro bajado de Videla por Néstor, quien ignoró olímpicamente a Don Raúl en su discurso en la ESMA.  ¿Es justo endilgarle lo mismo al film de Santiago Mitre  cuando es una narración desde la óptica del rol que tuvo el fiscal  Julio Strassera ?  ¿Cuánto debió durar la película para dejar conformes a todos? Imposible misión, en un país fracturado por los deseos inconclusos.

Si uno se pone en historiado , lejos de una obra artística con libres interpretaciones , se debería también describir que en esos complicadísimos años de transición democrática , Alfonsín debió edificar el principio de obediencia debida y la sinergia de la fuerza que tuvo su primera definición de Nunca Mas , hizo que jueces fuera aun más ambiciosos hacia el criterio de justicia. Contar eso en una ficción sería un pie para ser tirado a la hoguera pública, sin embargo también es parte de los grises de la historia que vivimos.

Brandoni prosigue en su enjuiciamiento al film , entonando otra embestida: “Vienen los muchachos peronistas a hacer películas”.   ¿Es nuestro premiadísimo Rirardito un filo peronista? Siempre se cuidó de quedar atrincherado en una idea partidaria aunque se jugó cuando lo consideró oportuno.  Si fuera peroncho , ¿ Cuántos artistas bestiales nos hubiéramos privado de gozar en sus actuaciones al revisa el fichaje político?  O acaso , no sería a la inversa,  para un peronista evitar emocionarse con uno de los mejores actores que dio nuestra tierra : el entrañable de Esperando la Carroza con esas “tres míseras empanadas”.

Beto pegó a bajo del cinturón : “No es nada. Es más o menos, lo que puede ser. Darín el día que dijo lo del patrimonio de Cristina (ocurrió en 2017, en diálogo con Brando, la revista de LA NACIONy después la presidenta lo llamó y él fue y le dijo ‘¡Soy un pelotudo!’”.

Alguna vez el país será una recuperación de la memoria , no selectiva e integral y aunque nos toque seguir perdiendo , podremos distinguir entre buenos y malos y entender que hay causas justas que pueden unir a los que piensan diferente. Como aquella Luna de Avellaneda , de Campanella, intentaremos salvar algo de nuestra esencia que nos deje dormir en paz.

Horacio Caride