Bregman se sumó a la teoría de la proscripción

La diputada de izquierda Myriam Bregman se sumó a los que afirman que la vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner está “procripta” para participar de las elecciones, cuando es sabido que el fallo que la condenó debe ser confirmado por la Cámara de Casación y luego por la Corte Suprema.

“Es una proscripción política aunque técnicamente se puede presentar”, dijo la diputada en la previa del discurso de Alberto Fernández.