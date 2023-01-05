Bristol test: Scioli madrugó a los candidatos en Mar del Plata

Antes que aterricen los principales candidatos en la Costa Atlántica, Daniel Scioli, un viejo conocido de Mar del PLata, se mostró en la Bristol con la gente.

El ex gobernador, que siempre sueña con una candidatura, se sacó fotos con todos y publicó un video en las redes.