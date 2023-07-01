Brito sopló velitas en asado en River

Fueron glorias de los Millonarios y toda las lineas diligénciales inclusive , Rodolfo D’Onofrio. Jorge Brito . Participaron Enzo Francescoli , Beto Alonso y Leonardo Ponzio. Todo transcurrió en una clima muy cordial en el quincho de River.

Brito atraviesa un gran momento en el club , con los Millo clasificado en los octavos de la Copa Libertadores y punteros en la liga local. En su discurso dijo que le encantaría un cruce con Boca cuanto antes .