Bullrich esquivó las críticas de Arietto y defendió su actuación en el caso Maldonado

La ex ministra no quiso contestarle a la dirigente del Pro.

Tal como había anticipado este sitio, Patricia Bullrich fue a TN luego de las críticas de Florencia Arietto. La ex ministra aceptó las disculpas y esquivó la pelea con Arietto.

“Dimos una lucha frontal contra el kirchnerismo y los organismos de derechos humanos que eran capaces de inventar pruebas falsas. Nosotros defendimos a la Gendarmería y fue un hito histórico“, dijo Bullrich para de defender su actuación como ministra.

La ex ministra se negó a confrontar con Arietto y dio a entender que detrás de sus críticas están sus oponentes de Juntos por el Cambio.