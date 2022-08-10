Bullrich, Larreta y Morales salieron a criticar a Elisa Carrió y hay rebelión en Juntos por el Cambio

La líder de la CC fue muy dura con Ritondo, Frigerio y Monzó. Cruce de comunicados.

Elisa Carrió se presentó anoche en los estudios de LN+ y encendió una nueva interna en Juntos por el Cambio. La líder de la CC fue muy dura con Cristian Ritondo, Rogelio Frigerio y Emilio Monzó. Los acusó de tener negocios con el massismo y dijo que había hablado con Mauricio Macri, dando a entender que tenía su aval. Las declaraciones provocaron enérgicas respuestas de Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Gerardo Morales, a quienes justamente había dejado a un lado de la críticas.

“Como presidenta del PRO no puedo ver con buenos ojos el espectáculo degradante de Elisa Carrió, al golpear a dirigentes de Juntos por el Cambio objetando sus conductas éticas. Y esto sin mirar la propia y la de sus aliados. Basta, Carrió”, respondió Bullrich por Twitter cerca de la medianoche. Y agregó: “Aunque no siempre coincida con ellos en sus posiciones, no aceptaré el insulto a nuestros dirigentes, ni a otros que conforman nuestra coalición. No vale todo. No vale eso de que “porque es Carrió nadie la enfrenta”.

También le contestó el gobernador de Jujuy Gerardo Morales: “Es de una gran irresponsabilidad tu actitud insultante hacia mí como Gobernador. Si hay alguien al que le tocó enfrentar a la mafia y que no negocia impunidad, soy yo”.

El jefe de Gobierno, en tanto, emitió un comunicado titulado “Este no es el camino”.

Carrió fue entrevistada anoche por Jonatan Viale y Eduardo Feinmann. Habló de la causa de la obra pública, de la llegada de Sergio Massa al Ministerio de Economía, y luego lanzó varios dardos hacia la interna de Juntos por el Cambio. Esta mañana, luego de la críticas, la CC emitió un comunicado ofreciendo la renuncia de Carrió.