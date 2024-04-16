Bullrich se ofreció de mediadora entre Lanata y Milei

Patricia Bullrich y Jorge Lanata se cruzaron en el programa de Jonatan Viale y hablaron de la pelea del periodista con Javier Milei. La ministra trató de disculparse por el entredicho y le prometió a Lanata que intentará mediar con el Presidente para que no haya demanda por calumnias e injurias ni juicio, como amenazó el periodista. “Pará la demanda y vamos por otro camino Jorge”, le pidió Bullrich.

Lanata quiere una disculpa pública del Presidente. Está muy caliente porque Milei lo acusó de “larretista” y de recibir sobres. Encima el periodista tenía razón.