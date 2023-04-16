Bullrich se puso los guantes y tiró golpes a lo Rocky

Patricia Bullrich anunció la incorporación a la boxeadora Alejandra “Locomotora” Oliveras a su campaña. La campeona mundial trabajará junto a los equipos de la referente opositora, aunque no está confirmado todavía si competirá en algún lugar del país.

El video del anuncio no tiene desperdicios, con música de Rocky y todo ….