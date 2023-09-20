Burbujas en ebullición dentro del radicalismo por posible reseteo después de octubre

Hay dudas en sectores del radicalismo por las chances de Patricia. La votación de ganancias, con votos radicales, es un foto de la tensión reinante.

La historia del radicalismo, en medio de una de las peores crisis de la democracia, está por reescribirse. De ser acople de Alianzas y coaliciones, los últimos resultados en territorios claves del país le dieron victorias que le despertaron el músculo dormido. Si bien las victorias disimulan tensiones severas dentro de Juntos, crecen las dudas de dirigentes importante sobre el futuro del espacio, e inclusive dudan que Patricia se pueda meter en segunda vuelta.

El partido de Yrigoyen y Alfonsín tiene tensiones sobre cómo imaginarse el futuro, si por ejemplo gobierna los próximos 4 años Milei. Patricia y Mauricio, en diferentes momentos y con diversas formas, coquetearon con el controversial libertario, un disruptivo que propone eliminar derechos y banderas que ciertos sectores de la UCR ven imposible de digerir. A la vez, lejos están de curarse las heridas del fracaso de Macri y  la dura interna dentro del PRO, en la cual el radicalismo jugó dividido.

El sector mayoritario perdió esa interna ya que con el liderazgo de Gerardo Morales se jugó por Larreta presidente. Por su parte un sector minoritario, representando por Ernesto Sanz y Maxi Abad , puso las fichas en una ganadora , que al poco tiempo aparece devaluada por la figura envolvente de Milei. Nadie se atreve a hacer futurología pero las dudas crecen.

La sesión en Diputados, donde Sergio Massa obtuvo la aprobación de la disminución del impuesto de ganancias, tuvo con aliados a un sector del radicalismo liderado por Emiliano Giacobitti , armador de Lousteau. La negociación tuvo una motivación noble que fue el impulso de la Universidad de Río Tercero, aunque en el transcurso del año fueron varias las coincidencia con el massismo.

Hoy esas dos patas en fricción del radicalismo se articular más arriba con el gobernado correntino Gustavo Adolfo Valdés, un dirigente que con bajo perfil sostuvo a varios candidatos que resultaron el reverdecer radical, como el vencedor de Santa Fe: Maximiliano Pullaro.

Con esa provincia, Chaco, Mendoza , Jujuy y Corrientes: el partido radical tendrá un peso específico innegable gane quien gane la contienda presidencial .

El oficialismo, con Massa a la cabeza, coquetea con la idea que muchos correligionarios lo terminen apoyando como mal menor ante la figura de sesgo autocrático de Javier Milei. En la ciudad ya se respira un aire de rebeldía radical. Los carteles anónimos llamando a votar a Santoro par a evitar otro Macri en CABA , fue muy sugestivo. Los que están adentro del entramado peronista como Ricardo Alfonsín (embajador en España) se embandera con la consigna de recuperar una supuesta identidad , apelando al voto boina blanca.

Visto todos estos avatares con el diario del lunes , hay quienes se arrepienten de no haber postulado un candidato radical a presidente. Quizás eran pocas las chances pero hoy discutirían de igual a igual con el PRO.

 