Burlando armó un “jurado popular” en las redes para calentar la previa del veredicto

El mediático abogado hizo una encuesta en las redes luego de ser acusado de mediatizar demasiado el caso.

Fernando Burlando sigue explotando el caso de Fernando Báez Sosa en sus redes sociales. Luego de ser acusado por el abogado de los rugbiers de mediatizar en exceso el juicio, el abogado mediático armó un “jurado popular” y le pidió a sus seguidores que opinen sobre cúal debería ser la sentencia.

La encuesta tuvo miles de respuestas. Este viernes a la noche los resultados eran estos: absolución (1,7%), homicidio en riña (casi 8%), homicidio con dolo eventual (32%) y homicidio con alevosía y premeditación, que tiene una pena de perpetua (más de 58%).

Es decir, casi 6 de 10 personas votaron por la misma pena que viene pidiendo Burlando.

La mayoría de los abogados penalistas que recorren por estos días los pasillos de los canales de televisión admiten que es improbable que todos los rugbiers reciban la máxima penal del Código Penal.  La sentencia se conocerá el 6 de febrero. 