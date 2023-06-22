Burlando desembarcó en Chaco y lo cruzaron en una charla: “No somos todos mafiosos”

Una joven abogada cuestionó los dichos del abogado mediático y defendió la investigación sobre el crimen.

El abogado Fernando Burlando aterrizó en Chaco para involucrarse en la investigación por el femicidio de Cecilia Strzyzowksi y se topó con una joven abogada que le dijo algunas cosas.

“Le quería aclarar como chaqueña, me duele que nos cataloguen como mafiosos, la investigación se está llevando como se debe, no me parece correcto que nos cataloguen como corruptos”, le dijo una abogada que pidió la palabra en una charla reservada.

Burlando tuvo que admitir que tenía prejuicios sobre la investigación judicial: “Yo no tengo esa visión. Me encontré con un panorama precioso en Chaco. Me encontré con panorama que no tenía nada que ver con lo que quieren imponer desde los medios. Los funcionarios judiciales están trabajando muy bien”.

Burlando va a representar a la familia de Cecilia. Para eso, se tuvo que matricular en Chaco y hacer algunos trámites previos.

Frente a los medios, Burlando habló del vínculo político con el crimen se incomodó cuando le preguntaron por su candidatura.

 

 