Burlando criticó a los medios por el caso Jay Mammon y habló de Lucas

El abogado defendió a su cliente y pidió ser más cautelosos.

Fernando Burlando habló en LAM sobre el caso de Jay Mammon y cuestionó el tratamiento que hicieron los medios sobre la denuncia en su contra. “No fueron a buscar a los testigos de aquella fiesta donde lo conoció al denunciante”, dijo el abogado. Y pidió ser “cauteloso”.

Al igual que Mammon, Burlando remarcó que en ese momento Lucas tenía 16 años, como si cambiara la situación.

El abogado también remarcó que el tuit que se filtró es de 2011, cuando el joven denunciante tenía 19 años. Lo más llamativo es que decidió apuntar a Lucas. “Quien denuncia a Jay Mammon tiene una problemática”, lanzó Burlando en una extensa nota.