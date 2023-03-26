Burlando debió bajar el spot de campaña y pidió disculpas

En el mismo aparecía al lado de uno de los asesinos de Cabezas. El cruce televisivo con la hermana del fotógrafo asesinado.

Fernando Burlando debió disculparse públicamente por el escándalo de su spot de campaña donde aparece en camiseta “vestido” de pobre y a la vez abrazado a uno de los asesinos de José Luis Cabezas, José Luis Auge.

En el programa de TN, que conduce Nelsón Castro, el famoso abogado anunció que dio de baja el spot y se justificó diciendo que había mucha gente que se le acercó y que le fue imposible identificar a Auge, en ese momento.

Las mentiras de Burlado son evidentes ya que se sabe que en un spot de campaña nada se deja librado al azar sobre todo quién se acerca a un candidato para la filmación. A la vez, la primera acción que tuvo  al estallar la polémica fue decir que él no iba cancelar a nadie.

En TN tuvo un cruce con Gladys Cabezas quien, pos supuesto, no le creyó. “No te cuestiono como abogado, te cuestiono como candidato a gobernador”, fue la lapidaria frase de la hermana de Cabezas.