Burlando quiere ser gobernador

Después de muchos años de ser uno de los abogados más mediáticos de la Argentina, Fernando Burlando anunció que se lanza a la política. Dijo que quiere ser candidato a gobernador de la provincia de Buenos Aires con una lista alternativa al Frente de Todos y Juntos por el Cambio

“Hay infinidad de funcionarios que le importa un huevo la Provincia”, fue una de sus definiciones en una entrevista para Infobae.