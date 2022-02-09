Burlando se mostró victorioso por la nulidad de juicio de Darthés

El hábil abogado dio que se hizo perder tiempo al actor para demostrar su “inocencia”.

Fernando Burlando se mostró victorioso por la nulidad del juicio a Juan Darthés que se venía realizando en Brasil. Pese a que los hechos denunciados se habrían producido en Nicaragua mientras se grababa Patito Feo, se movió el expediente en Brasil ya que el actor se refugió en eses país utilizando su doble nacionalidad.

Burlando dio una nota en Intrusos ni bien se conoció la nulidad y dijo que su defendido está “bastante angustiado ” , ya que tenia expectativa en demostrar su inocencia. “Esto también lo perjudica a él”, afirmó el letrado.

Del lado de Thelma Fardín todo es decepción aunque en un video, l actriz dejó en claro que no se daría por vencida…

 