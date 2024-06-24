C5N decidió darle vacaciones al periodista Pedro Brieger, envuelto en un escándalo

El columnista de internacionales acumula cinco denuncias de acoso.

El periodista Alejandro Alfie reveló un escándalo que involucra a su colega Pedro Brieger, acusado de varios casos de acoso sexual ocurridos entre 1994 y 2019. Involucran a periodistas, una alumna suya y una secretaria. Pero hasta el momento, no hay ninguna denuncia radicada en la Justicia.

Según Alfie, las víctimas incluyen a una periodista de Télam (Cecilia Guardat), una periodista que lo entrevistó, una columnista de género de su propio programa de radio, una alumna de la escuela de periodismo TEA y una secretaria de la Universidad de Belgrano (UB). Una vez que éstos testimonios fueron difundidos en X, algunas usuarias sumaron su propia experiencia y el grupo Periodistas Argentinas se hizo eco de las denuncias, que por el momento no fueron radicadas en sede judicial.

Brieger negó rotundamente todas las acusaciones. “Lo que planteás de ninguna manera ocurrió. Mi vida fue, es y será pública, soy periodista”, dijo en respuesta a las preguntas de Alfie. Además, aseguró que no tiene contacto con las mujeres mencionadas y subrayó que se trata de acusaciones infundadas.

Sin embargo, C5N tomó cartas en el asunto y decidió pedirle que se tome vacaciones mientras se aclare la situación.