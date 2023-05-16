C5N insinua que Cristina iría a Duro de Domar

Lo dicen varios de sus conductores. A una semana de importantes definiciones.

Primero lo hizo Diego Brancatelli en en pase con Daniela Ballester. Hablaron todo el tiempo de una “importante presencia ” el próximo jueves en el programa de Pablo Duggan. “Dicen que viene una Dura de Domar”, fue la frase con sonrisas cómplices. La union de la visita estelar con la figura de la ex presidenta fue inmediata dado que venían hablando del acto del 25 de mayo y se iba a acudir o no la lideró del FdT.

Inmediatamente la especie comenzó a rebotar entre la militancia k por las redes sociales …

Cristina todavía no sentó una postura definitiva sobre su rol en las próximas elecciones. El operativo clamor de sectores kirchneristas se ha multiplicado sabiendo que es la única que puede generar cierta expectativa en los votantes peronistas. Eduardo Valdés dijo que Cristina irá al acto previsto para el 25 M.