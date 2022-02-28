C5N relanzó su programación para competir con TN: cuáles son las novedades

A las 17 estará Alejandro Bercovich. El resto, con pocos cambios.

Este lunes a las 17, el periodista Alejandro Bercovich abrió Hora Pico, su nuevo programa en la pantalla de C5N, en el que cuenta con la participación de Lucía Aisicoff, Nahuel Prado y Lautaro Maislin.

Desde este lunes, el canal de Cristóbal López y Fabián de Sousa relanzó su programación para competir, una vez más, de igual a igual con el otro gran tanque de las noticias: TN.

A las 6.30, Rubén Suárez y Lucila Entin abren la programación con Mañanas Argentinas. A las 9, Luciana Rubinska hace Turno Mañana. A las 11, le sigue Daniela Ballester con Nos vemos.

A las 13, llega Antonio Fernández Llorente con La Tarde. Desde las 15, Adrián Salonia y Carla Rebollo hacen el Minuto a minuto. Y a las 17, justamente, Bercovich y equipo arrancan la Hora Pico.

Inamovible, a las 18, Luli Trujillo con El Diario como previa de La Hora de Víctor Hugo.

Ya en el prime time, el “Gato” Sylvestre desde las 20 y Pablo Duggan desde las 22 cierran la noche con Minuto Uno y Desafío 2022.