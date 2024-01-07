C5N sigue con su plan de sacar a los “Kukas”

Las autoridades del canal están peleados con La Cámpora. Harán una oposición menos radicalizada.

La salida del canal C5N de la periodista Julia Mengoini no fue un caso aislado sino que forma parte de un plan de correr a los “Kukas” del canal, de forma gradual. La linea editorial quiere acomodarse a la nueva etapa sin resignar planteos críticos al rumbo neoliberal.

El objetivo parte de una realidad : los dueños del canal están peleados con La Cámpora. Fabian de Souza es quien dirige las lineas directrices del canal de noticias hasta aquí muy vinculados a sectores ultra k.

Estuvo preso junto al dueño del canal , Cristóbal López por la causa de  Oil Combustibles y sospechas de defraudación al estado por una millonaria deuda impositiva. Desde ese entonces los dueños de c5n están convencidos que fue el macrismo duro los que armaron una causa para llevarlos al encierro,

La historia de aquella época del macrismo gobernando tiene algún parangón con lo que está sucediendo en la etapa embrionaria del gobierno de Javier Milei.  La promesa del nuevo gobierno de que no habrá pauta junto con la incógnita de como se financiarán de aquí en más , pone en aprietos a la señal.

En la etapa macrista fue Paco Marmol, entonces Director de contenidos de C5N, quien pretendió deskirchnerizar  al canal, ofreciéndose de puente con el PRO para sobrevivir desde lo financiero. Debió irse sin éxito.

Volviendo al presente, a Julia Mengolini la sacaron de Duro de Domar por su amistad con La Cámpora. Explicaciones oficiales no hubo de su repentina salida. Ella solo expresó su tristeza por la situación

Mengolini había entrado al canal para incomodar a Eduardo Feimann como una columnista k . El propósito fue evitar echarlo y ahorrase dinero de la indemnización.

La ex de Fito Páez tuvo varias rotaciones en la pantalla hasta desembarcar en el nuevo Duro de Domar , liderado por Pablo Duggan.  Ahora, se anunció que en Duro de Domar entrará Aníbal Fernández en reemplazo de Julia. El ex funcionario es amigo personal de los dueños del canal quienes le deban agradecimiento por la defensa que hizo de ellos cuando estuvieron presos.

Ninguno de sus compañeros expreso solidaridad por las motivaciones que habría despertado la salida de Julia M.  La novedad es que esto no quedará en un solo caso.

La próxima salida sería la de Cinthia García. “Entró en el freezer”, confió una fuete interna del canal. Enterada de su nuevo estatus, la ex 678 pidió una alternativa para quedarse ya que necesita el trabajo.

Otra duda es qué pasará con Brancatelli quien representa una línea editorial dura reemplazando en la conducción a Jorge Rial.

 