Cabak se quedó con la política pero sin la moda

La Jaula de la Moda prescindirá de su histórico conductor, Horacio Cabak. El ahora conductor de La Nación+ se enteró de la medida por un programa de chimentos .El defensor de las políticas oficialistas reaccionó con sorpresa y advirtió a los productores que él no se dará por enterado hasta que lo notifiquen. ¿Juicio en puerta?