Cabak se sumó a LN+, donde se puso de moda el oficialismo

El ex modelo y conductor fue un militante del negacionismo de la pandemia. Tiene claras simpatías con el actual gobierno.

De grandes habilidades en el oficio de conductor, a Horacio Cabak le podes tirar un salvavidas de plomo que te lo devuelve con glamour.  Se anunció que se suma a la pantalla “renovada” del canal de noticias La Nación +.

Ex modelo, co condujo el programa de nicho: “El Show Creativo” junto a Juan Gujis. En los últimos tiempos fue ganando terreno protagónico en ser una voz de actualidad en la pantalla chica. Su paso por Polémica en el Bar o en otro programa de magazine con Jujuy, lo dejó en la palestra de un tipo difícil.

Cabak llega a ocupar el lugar que dejó Eduardo Serenellini, ahora Secretario de Comunicación y Prensa del gobierno. Sábados y Domingos de 10 a 13 horas, es el segmento de quien se presenta en las redes como “Guapo y Bocón”. Horacio es un twittero experto.

 