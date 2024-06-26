Calabró ya tiene reemplazante en el programa de Lanata

Marina Calabró ya tiene reemplazante en el programa de Jorge Lanata, tras su renuncia de esta semana. Augusto Tartúfoli, más conocido como Tartu, es el elegido. El periodista ya había reemplazado a Calabró por vacaciones.

La renuncia de Calabró se dio luego del escándalo en los Martin Fierro. El clima en el programa estaba muy tenso.