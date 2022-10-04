Cambio de chip en el gobierno ante el conflicto mapuche

Decidió intervenir con un mega operativo bajo el paraguas judicial. El rol de Aníbal Fernández.

Esta vez no tuvieron titubeos, claro que dejaron pasar mucho tiempo y un estado de pseudo anarquía en la provincia de Río Negro, que generó sostenidos señalamientos de la gobernadora, Arabella Carreras.

Más de 200 agentes de Prefectura, Gendarmería y hasta efectivos de montaña del ejército. El mega operativo podría causar más evidencias de grietas internas dentro del frágil armado de gobierno, sobre todo con el ala de derechos humanos.

Hubo una orden judicial pero la articulación provino directamente del ejecutivo en el despacho del ministro de seguridad, Aníbal Fernández, que tomó la determinación política, previo aviso al presidente.

“El asunto se nos estaba yendo de las manos con sectores ultra que no tiene nada que ver con la comunidad mapuche”, se confesó un alto funcionario.

Por ahora, las fuerzas seguirán en la región tratando de evitar nuevos focos de tomas y hechos violentos. No descartan desde el gobierno que el líder Jones Huala sea parte de la rebelión.