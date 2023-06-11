Cameron tuvo un cortocircuito con Morales

El cineasta , David Cameron , se quejó de haber sido manipulado en su visita a la provincia de Jujuy. Según el creador de Titanic y otras grandes películas, e gobernador Morales le informó parcialmente sobre los efectos de al extracción de litio. “Fuimos víctimas de una emboscada”, le dijo al diario español El Pais, tras haber recibido quejas de los grupos indígenas.

Todo había transcurrido con suma cordialidad con el representante de las Naciones Unidas del cuidado medio ambiental, foto mediante,  pero después de irse de Juju cambió de opinión.

Cameron fue tajante con el gobierno conducido por Gerardo Morales: “Voy a estar del lado de las comunidades indígenas“.

De parte de Morales, se aclaró que el cineasta siempre será bienvenido y lamentaron que se dejara confundir por información sesgada sobre la política extractiva de la provincia.