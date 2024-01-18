Campa dijo que Milei lo felicitó pensando que hablaba en serio contra el feminismo

Ezequiel Campa, que popularizó el rugbier misógino, contó que un posteó suyo fue celebrado por Javier Milei adhiriendo a sus ideas machirulas. Fue hace un año, cuando no soñaba a llegar a presidente. Lo felicitó por sus dichos bajo el personaje de Dicky del Solar. “Me pareció muy gracioso y le seguí el rollo”, dijo irónico y agradecido.