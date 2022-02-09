Campolongo le cantó con la mistica peronista a Tetáz

Un cruce atípico ocurrió en la pantalla televisiva cuando el profesor Carlos Campolongo le paró la motoneta anti peronista al flamante diputado radical, Martín Tetáz.

Resulta que el economista y ahora político venía sosteniendo que el peronismo siempre aprovecho vientos de cola de la economía para hacerse fuerte en el relato y le cazó el mote de partido autoritario, responsable de muchas represiones.

El académico es cafierista, no aguantó y lo cruzó recordándole que los radicales debía dar explicaciones por ejemplo de la masacre de la Patagonia trágica en el gobierno de Yrigoyen.