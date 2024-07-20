Canal de diputados , invernando

La autoridad de Cámara decidió por primera vez hacer un paréate invernal del Diputados TV. Le avisaron al personal que no habrá emisión alguna durante las dos semanas de receso, como una forma de ahorro. Si bien es cierto que diputados está sin actividades por estos días , se solía seguir con los programas anticipando la agenda parlamentaria. Ruidos y temores.