“Canal de mierda”: la intendenta de Quilmes llamó a Crónica TV enojada por la cobertura

Mayra Mendoza se cruzó con el conductor Diego Moranzoni. Mirá el video.

Una situación insólita se vivió en Crónica TV. La intendenta de Quilmes, Mayra Mendoza, llamó al canal y comenzó a los insultos porque no le gustaba la cobertura que estaba haciendo el canal por las inundaciones y los cortes de luz.

“Lo que hacen es desinformar por completo. Si a vos te importa la gente, decí los centros de evacuados. No sabés lo que significa tratar de cuidar a 700 mil personas en medio de un temporal”, cruzó la intendenta al conductor Diego Moranzoni, que la había criticado con dureza al aire.

“Canal de mierda”, vociferó en medio de su descargo. Y continuó: “Es una enorme responsabilidad, por forros que no les importa la gente y no saben cómo trabajamos. ¿Yo tengo la culpa de que haya una sudestada de 3 metros? Lo que ustedes están haciendo es completamente inmoral”.

La intendenta de La Cámpora insinuó que las críticas de Crónica TV se vinculan con los recortes en la pauta oficial.