Canaletti desorbitado en el programa de Carmen

Se insultó a los gritos con el piquetero Bibiloni.

Ricardo Canaletti es el Horacio Pagani de los policiales . Como le pasa al periodista deportivo el personaje lo ha superado. En su último desembarco, en el programa de Cármen Barbieri , el detective gruñón tuvo un ataque de ira con el piquetero Bibiloni que parecía una carmelita descalza en comparación de la intensidad emocional que tuvo el panelista.

El estallido incluyó su enojo con la conductora quien trataba de calmarlo. Su reproche fue plantear la disidencia por el móvil que le estaban haciendo a un personaje que según Canaletti no merece ni un segundo de tele. ¿ Hubo un poco de celos? . El piquetero viene coqueteando al aire con la ex vedette, quin se siente halagada.