Canaletti se retiró ofendido por las chicanas de Trebucq

El pelado defendió a capa y espada el DNU de Milei. Hubo fuego en el aire.

Ocurrió en el programa de Carmen Barbieri. El ambiente se recalentó cuando el Pelado comenzó a chicanear a Ricardo Canaletti. Le quiso tomar examen sobre política parlamentaria a propósito del tratamiento del DNU que tendrá que atravesar el polémico decreto del presidente.

Trebucq, alineado con el oficialismo, defendió a ultranza el mega decreto inclusive admitiendo que sería inconstitucional. Canaletti casi lo insulta y se retiró del estudio.

 