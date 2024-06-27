Canaletti volvió con Carmen después de la polémica

El periodista de policiales amenazó con renunciar pero sigue al aire.

Ricardo Canaletti cuestionó abiertamente que la producción del programa haya decidido mandar a Majo Martino para cubrir la Copa América. La situación se hizo pública cuando la periodista se quejó abiertamente por la falta de compañerismo del malhumorado periodista de policiales.

Canaletti amenazó con renunciar pero este jueves volvió al programa y se hizo cargo de la cobertura sobre la desaparición de Loan. “Me gustaría que lo aclaren en privado y después en el programa“, dijo Carmen Barbieri en LAM.

Hace pocos días,  el periodista se había cruzado con la producción del programa por una entrevista con Eduardo Belliboni que terminó mal.

 