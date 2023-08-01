Cancelaron shows de Dady en Uruguay: periodistas charrúas lo tildan de “peroncho berreta”

El humorista dijo que los uruguayos nos tendrían que agradecer por lo baratos que somos para que crucen a hacer compras.

La entrevista que le realizó el humorista uruguayo, Orlando Petinatti, donde Dady ironizó sobe las razones por las que los ciudadanos de ese país cruzan el charco para hacer compras ante el tipo de cambio conveniente, provocaron un fuerte repudio en la República oriental.

Brieva llegó a decir que “los uruguayos deben agradecernos lo mal que estamos haciendo las cosas” e inclusive fue por más asegurando que “vienen a comprar a Farmacity, no a los museos como cuentan”.

A partir de esas declaraciones se desató una ola de repudios al cómico peronista hasta que alcanzaron ribetes de cancelación a sus futuros shows. Precisamente, Dady brindó una serie de entrevistas en Uruguay y en todas dejó una estela de provocaciones.

Ellos instalaron las pasteras, nosotros le enviamos a Brieva. Estamos a mano.

 