Candidatos subidos a una campaña de “experiencias” al borde del papelón

Varios candidatos han subido spots jugados a intercambio de roles y poniendo en los zapatos de sus votantes.

Desesperación o desconexión con la realidad. Sea como fuere, varios candidatos de las elecciones 2023 subieron spots increíbles para ganarse la confianza del futuro votante. La idea narrativa es que los políticos surgen de las mismas peripecias que el ciudadano común. Las puertas en escena cuentan al borde del papelón y poco creíbles. Veamos algunos botones de muestra,

El precandidato a gobernador de la provincia por el PRO, Diego Santilli, se puso en el calzado de los delivery por un día, un sector de trabajadores informales que viven todo tipo de injusticias, Apreció, entonces, subido a una moto de un trabajador de las aplicaciones. Todo muy bonito sino fuera que en las ciudad también existe la misma explotación en en el distrito bonaerense y que cuando fue vice Jefe de gobierno de este distrito no fue pro activo a cambiar la situación. A la vez, los motoqueros delivery protestaron en la Legislatura bonaerense en contra de todo tipo de blanqueo por miedo a las pérdidas de fuentes laborales, demostrando que esa realidad como muchas otras es sumamente compleja de abordar en u país en crisis.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Diego Santilli (@diegosantilliok)

El segundo caso de la semana fue el del candidato a intendente en La Plata, Daniel Lipovezky, quien simuló ser víctima de una zona inundada , administrada por  otro integrante de su partido,  Julio Garro. un automovilista lo salpica con una ola de agua estancada y barro. El candidato, autor de la polémica Ley de Alquileres, sonríe.

 

La tercera para de los spots al borde del papelón , fue el del candidato a intendente de Córdoba, Rodrigo De Loredo. Hizo de taxista para supuestamente escuchar de primera mano las circunstancias infelices de sus votantes. También se lanzó desde un paracaídas.

 

Esto es solo por hora todo el material. Se espera el aporte de otros espacio políticos…