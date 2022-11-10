Canosa arrancaría en febrero: definen el horario para reacomodar la grilla de LN+

La conductora ya tiene todo arreglado para cambiar de canal.

Tal como contamos la semana pasada, es un secreto a voces que Viviana Canosa aterrizará en la pantalla de LN+. La conductora viene jugando al misterio en las redes, pero en el canal todos lo dan por descontado.

Ahora se sumó otro dato. La fecha de largada sería febrero de 2023, cuando varias de las figuras de cana todavía están de vacaciones.

La única duda pasa por el horario. Una de las opciones, según cuentan en los pasillos, sería que se acomode a media tarde, afectando el horario de Paulino Rodriguez y de Pablo Rossi. Otra opción, que ahora suena con fuerza, es que vaya a las 21, la franja horaria que ocupa Alfredo Leuco o incluso a las 22, donde está Luis Majul. 

Lo de Leuco llamó mucho la atención de otros conductores porque tiene uno de los mejores números de audiencia del canal después de Jonathan Viale y Eduardo Feinmann.

Recordemos que la llegada de Canosa era resistida por las autoridades de La Nación, pero finalmente habría primado la voz de Juan Cruz Avila, el hombre que trajo a las principales figuras y logró transformar al canal en un producto exitoso. Canosa venía midiendo muy bien, con un discurso muy polarizado, hasta su salida de A24.