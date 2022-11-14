Canosa confirmó que se suma a LN+ en febrero, pero dejó abierta la puerta a una candidatura

Dijo que hará televisión en 2023 y luego saltaría a la política.

Fin del misterio. Viviana Canosa confirmó anoche en el programa de Luis Majul que se sumará a la grilla de LN+. Será a partir de febrero, como adelantó este sitio la semana pasada.

“Bienvenida”, fue la palabra clave que pronunció Majul al comienzo de la entrevista. Canosa respondió como si no hubiera firmado los papeles” “Si Dios quiere a partir de febrero voy a estar compartiendo con todos ustedes las noches de LN+”, dijo. 

Todavía no está claro en qué segmento horario tendrá su espacio. A las 21 está Alfredo Leuco y es uno de los programas que mejor mide. Y a las 22 está el propio Majul. Otra opción es que Canosa se sume como partener de alguno de esos dos conductores.

Canosa también habló de su salida de A24. “El ministro Manos de Tijera decidió que no podía mostrar un video”, lanzó en referencia a Sergio Massa.

Llamativamente, Canosa no cerró la puerta de un salto a la política, aunque dijo que no sería candidata. “Lo mio es hacer televisión en 2023, pero creo que mi tiempo en la televisión no va a ser tan largo. Todos me dicen que no me meta en la política pero no lo tengo tan descartado”.