Canosa dijo que nunca toma desiciones en caliente

Justificó así su salida abrupta del aire de América donde dice haber rechzado un acto de censura.

“En América con Massa no se jode”, fue el remate del speach de Viviana Canosa con su primer contacto por redes desde que decidió no presentarse más al programa del canal de Vila -Manzano.  Canosa habló en vivo por Instagram asegurando que su postura no fue tomada en caliente sino muy meditada. “Fue censura”, subrayó.

 

 

Canosa agredeció a los medios por su “solidaridad” y cerró , “aguante la libertad de expresión”.

 