Canosa dijo sobre Veronica Lozano que es la mujer de un “cajero”

En su explosiva editorial de cocoliche temático, Viviana Canosa apuntó a la conductora Veronica Lozano quien mostró en las redes su viaje de placer a la Polinesia. “Mira la militante Nac and Pop en. la Polinesia, La mujer del cajero se nos caga de risa”, planteó con su ya clásico tono.

 