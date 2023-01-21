Canosa mientras espera debutar en LN+ , atiende a Gran Hermana K

Lo hizo desde su programa de streaming. Dice que la participantes del reality cobra guita de diputados.

Canosa calienta motores por streaming, en su programa multiplataforma Rebaño de Pelotudos. Editorializó contra la participante de GH, Romina Uhrig, “la que se pasa lavando platos en la casa”.

Canosa se hizo eco de una versión de redes en la que se señala que Uhrig estaría cobrando plata como empleada en provincia , unos 300 mil pesos por mes.

Opinó que “su gran mérito en la política fue el haber sido la. mujer de Esta, ex intendente de Moreno”

Viviana deburará en febrero en LN+ tras su salida ruidosa de la pantalla a A24. Lo hará en el horario de 23 a 34 después de Alfredo Leuco.

 