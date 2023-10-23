Canosa no pudo contener su bronca y puso incómodos a todos los conductores en LN+

“El responsable de Juntos por el Cambio es Mauricio Macri”, preguntó en medio de la transmisión.

Viviana Canosa no pudo contener su ira ante el resultado de las elecciones. Apenas se conocieron los resultados, la conductora comenzó a despotricar contra Massa y Milei por igual. Se sabía que venía apoyando abiertamente a Patricia Bullrich, tras su pelea con el libertario.

“Muy impresionada con los datos. No voy a ir el 19, me quedo tomando un whisky en mi casa. La sociedad va a tener que votar entre la locura y la corrupción, hoy siento que está ganando la impunidad”, lanzó apenas se conocieron los primeros datos.

Durante la transmisión de LN+, varias veces tuvo exabruptos contra los dos ganadores. Y en un momento llegó a preguntar al aire si Mauricio Macri no era “el gran responsable” de la derrota de Juntos por el Cambio.