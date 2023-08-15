Canosa pega el faltazo en LN+ por la visita de Milei

No estará este martes en el programa de Jonatan Viale.

Viviana Canosa viene alimentando el programa de Jonatan Viale en LN+. Fue un recurso para compensar la falta de los pases con Eduardo Feinmann, con quien se mantiene la tensión. La conductora interviene en el primer tramo del programa de Viale, entre las 20 y 20.30, con su estilo tan especial. Y a las 23 horas vuelve con su programa.

Sin embargo, este martes Canosa no estará presente. La conductora se bajó porque está previsto que asista al programa Javier Milei, el ganador de las elecciones.

Se sabe que la relación entre ellos terminó muy mal. Canosa habría cortado la relación cuando Milei no la atendió y no le dio respuestas ante los rumores de sus vínculos con Sergio Massa en el armado de las listas. A partir de ese momento, Canosa pasó a criticarlo como pocos.  El domingo, ante la avalancha de votos, la periodista mantuvo sus críticas furiosas.