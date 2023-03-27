Canosa reclamó a Telefé que levante La Peña

Viviana apuntó fuerte contra Jay Mammon y el canal de las pelotitas. La conductora de LN+ pidió que por la memoria de Rozín se levante el programa de La Peña de Morfi. Ante el escándalo por la denuncia de spuesto abuso de Jay Mammon a un menor, Canosa apeló a la responsabilidad del canal. Editorializó con el asco que le da la situación .

 