Canosa se metió en interna de la cobertura de la guerra del 13

Viviana Canosa salió a defender el trabajo de Carolina Amoroso en la cobertura de la guerra de Ucrania. Indicó que enviaron a Nelson para serrucharle el piso a Carolina”, Además, la controversial conductora chicaneó a la responsable de política de genero del canal por no salir a bancar el trabajo de Amoroso sino por el contrario ” la verdearon al aire”. Canosa viene manteniendo una pelea cuerpo a cuerpo con grupos feministas.