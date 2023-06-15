Canosa y sus tiros despectivos hacia Malena

La periodista de las noches de La Nación+ lanzó dardos venenosos hacia la titular de Aysa, Malena Galmarini. “Su macho” fue su leimotiv, refiriéndose a Sergio Massa y dando a entender que ella sigue sus órdenes. Además de su tono al fleje, pensar en esa sociedad política como un patriarcado quizás sea bastante distante a la realidad.