Caparrós y Cúneo coincidieron contra la Reina

Los dos periodistas , de veredas opuestas, coincidieron en criticar la trascendencia que se le dio a la noticia.

En tan solo un minuto, la confirmación sobre la muerte de la Reina Isabell II de Gran Bretaña dio la vuelta al mundo. Los diarios de todo el planeta no tardaron en dar la noticia. Muchos ya tenían preparada una amplia cobertura para cuando sucediera.

Pero un medio argentino no debería darle la misma cobertura que uno británico, por supuesto. Eso tal vez intentó plantear el escritor Martín Caparrós en Twitter: “¿En serio vamos a pasamos tres o cuatro días hablando de una momia inglesa?”.

El que tampoco estuvo con vueltas fue el periodista Santiago Cúneo, que directamente celebró la muerte de la monarca: “Se murió la vieja h… terminó de una buena vez, fuerte aplauso para satanás”.

Isabell II tenía 96 años, había sido coronada el 2 de junio de 1953 y era la monarca del Imperio británico durante la Guerra de las Malvinas en 1982.