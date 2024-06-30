Capusotto avisa que hace falta en la pantalla

Su espectáculo teatral itinerante, reafirma lo que se lo extraña en la TV. Una excusa que oficia de mimo en tiempos difíciles.

Peter Capusotto viene realizando con éxito una excusa teatral para reencontrarse con sus fans. El nombre que se le puso al “espectáculo” es El lado C, una charla con su amiga, la periodista Nancy Giampaolo .

Vienen llenando salas por todo el país., Un botón de muestra fue la gran convocatoria que tuvieron en el Auditorio Belgrano, mas de 1200 espectadores. Entre los fans , se pudieron detectar personajes espejo de Peter, con sus mechones de pelo al viento y sus miradas de cockers melancólicos.

El disfrute es contagioso, son las ganas de verlo , saber de él , mucho más que e contenido en si del Lado C. Se podría decir una simulacion de una entrevista con un a estrella , que todo el tiempo nos recuerda que puede ser un perdedor , igual que los que se ríen a carcajadas muchas veces teniendo que recapitular para pensar : “esto que me recuerda da para relajarse”

Es la mezcla del absurdo dela torta estallando en la cara y la reflexión de huella histórica. Una suerte de Marrone matizado por la JP.

Entre las finas ironías , anedotas de su carrera , Capusotto habla de la política actual sin mencionar a su figura estelar , pero dejándolo siempre entre lineas. Alberto será motivo de burla y explicación de parte de lo que nos atraviesa en la actualidad,

EN la pantalla montada como episodio interactivo , se abren las ventanas para esos momentos felices. Todo por Dos Pesos, Peter y sus Videos, como la huella que dejaron sus comienzos con Caseros en Cha Cha Cha.

Imposible pensarlo mucho tiempo lejos de su amigo Pedro Saborido. Importa preguntarse ¿ Quién es él indispensable de esa química ?

El rencuentro con Peter es ese asado con amigos , que no deben pasar facturas del tiempo que hace que no se ven. Queda siempre la duda de cuántas de esas historias que se narran tendrán algún viso de realidad o son simples e indispensables ficciones para atravesar el temporal.

Horacio Caride