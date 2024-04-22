Caputo sigue alterado e hizo un fuck you a lo Cristina

Fue al ingresar a la Rosada mientras Milei grababa el mensaje al país. Una particular le gritó ladrón . El fin de semana paso por un escrache.

El ministro de economía, Luis Caputo, está alterado y con cortocircuitos en la calle. Su fachada de hombre frio contrasta con el calentón de a pie. El ultimo episodio ocurrió en la explanada de la Rosada , al ingresar tras su viaje a los EEUU. Una señora le grito “ladrón ” al verlo de lejos y el titular de economia le hizo un. gesto de fuck you que fue capotado por el lente de un camara de La Nación + y se comenzó a propagar en la Sala de periodistas.

El fin de semana fue escachado por una bioquímica en una tienda de Miami , la cual le reclamó por la UBA a horas de lo que sigue va a ser una marca masiva contra el gobierno. La argentina radicada en Miami le reprochó al grito también de “ladrón” mientras el funcionario revolvía una zapatillas de oferta.  Lejos de quedarse tranquilo su actitud fue al de confrontar ante la boca de esa persona.

Ante una situación similar, Cristina como vice habia reaccionado con una señal de fuck you cuando , el dia de al asunción presidencial , manifestantes la insultaron.