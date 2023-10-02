Carla Czudnowsky expresó sus deseos mas sanguíneos contra Insaurralde

Carla Czudnowsky dijo en C5N que tuvo el instinto de querer ir a ” cagarlo a trompadas “, tras enterarse de su viaje en crucero con la modelo Sofía Clerici, La panelista se preguntó como se pudo ser tan torpe cunado la militancia peronista viene haciendo un esfuerzo para remontar la elección. Se indignó por las fotos que se dejó sacar en pleno romance. Previamente , la pantalla oficialista de noticias pidió la cabeza del funcionario.